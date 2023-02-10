INDIA

Valsad child kidnapping: Accused held from MP

Valsad police cracked a child kidnapping case within 24 hours and nabbed the accused from Madhya Pradesh, a police official said here on Friday.

Ramesh Nepali– the accused — is being brought to Valsad.

Dungra Police Station Inspector V.G. Bharvad told IANS that on Wednesday evening, one Mahesh Garasiya lodged a complaint, alleging that Ramesh Nepali, a watchman working at Saiveer Industrial park, had kidnapped his six-year-old daughter.

The complainant suspected Ramesh’s involvement as he was missing since Wednesday afternoon and so was his daughter.

Immediately three teams were formed and Ramesh Nepali’s phone was put on technical surveillance. Since he hailed from Nepal, police suspected that he must have moved towards North India, and dispatched a team.

On Thursday night, Ramesh was tracked down in Madhya Pradesh and nabbed. He is being brought to Valsad where he will be officially arrested.

