BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Value of promoter holding in BSE-500 stocks decline to 1.5% in June quarter: Kotak report

NewsWire
0
0

The value of promoter pledge holding as a percentage of promoter holding declined to 1.5 per cent in the April-June quarter from 1.7 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the Kotak Institutional Equities report.

Promoters of 81 companies in the BSE-500 Index have pledged part of their holdings in the June 2022 quarter.

Only three companies had more than 80 per cent of their promoter holdings pledged. These companies are Thyrocare Technologies, Max Financial Services and Suzlon Energy.

However, Medplus Health Services, Sterling & Wilson, Jindal Steel & Power, Sobha and Strides Pharma Science, among others have seen substantial increase in pledged promoter holdings.

As per report, the value of pledges promoter holdings stood at Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

“We clarify that pledging of shares does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress; banks (lenders) could have sought additional security in the form of promoter shares,” the report said.

Companies in the Nifty-50 with more than 5 per cent of pledged promoter holdings: Adani Ports & SEZ (13.1 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (16.4 per cent), Asian Paints (11 per cent), IndusInd Bank (45.5 per cent) and JSW Steel (16.8 per cent).

20220820-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I would like Reliance’s story to be told in the book...

    Trade imbalance to widen FY22 Current Account deficit to 1.5% of...

    ‘After Harshad’s death, family faced highest form of tax terrorism’

    Your gift and cash back vouchers will now attract 18% GST