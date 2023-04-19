INDIA

Van driver killed, truck driver injured after collision on NH-24

NewsWire
0
0

A recovery van driver succumbed to extensive burn injuries when his vehicle caught fire after colliding with a mixer truck on National Highway 24 on early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jitender Raut, 35, a resident of Delhi’s Mayapuri and he had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.

According to police, an information regarding an accident at NH-24 was received at Pandav Nagar police station early on Wednesday following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that a mixer truck had hit a recovery van and flames were erupting from both the vehicles,” a senior police official said.

“Drivers of both the vehicles were already taken to different hospitals. Jitender, who was driving a recovery van, was admitted in AIIMS hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries, where he expired during the treatment,” the official added.

The driver of the mixer truck, identified as Giriraj, 55, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, is undergoing treatment at Narender Nath Mohan Hospital for rib injuries, the official said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pandav Nagar police station and further investigation is in progress.

20230419-200604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress Rakul Preet summoned by ED in drug-related case

    CBI arrests railway officer in Rs 50 lakh bribe case

    NIA files charge sheet against 6 accused in LTTE terror funding...

    Prez accepts Maha Guv Koshyari’s resignation, Ramesh Bais is new Governor