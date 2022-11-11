New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANSlife) Prolific Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh – considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of Western art – painted over 2100 artworks that are housed in galleries and collections around the globe. Van Gogh 360° India, a multimedia, immersive artistic event, will bring the eye-popping colors of van Gogh’s most iconic works to life in a unique show coming to Mumbai in early 2023.

Immersive experiences that turn the walls and floors of exhibition space into a kind of van Gogh dream world have popped up around the world from New York to London to Tokyo to Toronto, and Van Gogh 360° India is the first such exhibition to debut in India.

Registration for the 2023 event opens on BookMyShow on November 10 at 8 am.

Van Gogh 360° India is an immersive exhibit shocasing more than 300 works of the celebrated Dutch painter.

Van Gogh 360° India, where art and technology collide

Using cutting-edge projection technology crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers, Van Gogh 360° India will create an engaging journey into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter.

Attendees will be immersed in floor-to-ceiling stunning projections animating the masters’ oeuvre and illuminating the mind of the genius. Wandering through giant projections that highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour, the multimedia exhibit takes the attendee into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

“Vincent van Gogh’s paintings are some of the most recognisable in the world and his art deserves to be seen and experienced by Indian audiences – especially our children and the younger generation,” says Nikhil Chinapa, India spokesperson Van Gogh 360° India, of the upcoming exhibit. “Taking art out of museums and making it accessible to audiences is imperative, and immersive exhibitions like this go a long way in introducing art in a fun and exciting way. I can’t wait to bring it to life in Mumbai!” he adds.

For ticketing information, click this link.

About Van Gogh 360°

What: Van Gogh 360º Mumbai

Where: To Be Confirmed

When: Early 2023

Website: VanGogh360.in

20221111-130605