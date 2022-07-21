The Delhi Police on Thursday apprised the High Court that it has filed a chargesheet before a lower court against 30 people in connection with the incident of vandalism that took place outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a protest on March 30.

The police said this before a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking to probe the incident.

Advocate Sanjay Lao, on behalf of the Delhi Police, submitted the status report in a sealed cover.

As an intensifying step of security, two gates would be put on both ends of the road leading to the Chief Minister’s residence, he said, adding 60 per cent of work is complete and it will be completed in a few days.

On May 30, the High Court directed Delhi Police to send a copy of its status report, in relation to the probe of the incident.

Considering the security aspect, the bench earlier said it is not inclined to share the report with the petitioner (Bhardwaj).

“Since it concerns the arrangement at the residence of Chief Minister, in view of the aspect of his security, we are not inclined to share the same with the petitioner. However, a copy of the report be sent to the CM secretariat in a sealed cover,” the court stated.

Prior to that, the police had apprised the Court that it had restricted protests at the Civil Lines Metro station, the area where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence is located, and security has been tightened there.

On April 25, the court observed a serious lapse of security in the vandalism incident that happened outside the Chief Minister’s house and directed the Police Commissioner to look into the matter.

On March 30, around 70 people were detained for creating a ruckus outside Kejriwal’s residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over his alleged remarks in the Delhi Assembly on “The Kashmir Files” movie that were deemed as “against the Kashmiri Pandit community”.

