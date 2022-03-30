The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons in a case of vandalism outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over Kejriwal’s recent remarks in the Delhi Assembly on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie that were deemed as “against the Kashmiri Pandit” community among the saffron clans.

The protest, which was led by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BJP Yuva Morcha’s national president Tejasvi Surya, started as a march around 10.30 a.m from the IP College to the Chief Minister’s residence.

The protesters reached the Chief Minister’s residence at around 11.30 a.m. and started raising slogans against Kejriwal and his party.

It took a violent turn at around 1 p.m., when some of the protesters breached the two barricades that were placed near the CM house and created ruckus there.

Confirming about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi told IANS that the protesters who breached the barricades, were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door.

“A boom barrier arm was also found vandalised as also a CCTV camera,” Kalsi said.

The police officer said that the police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 people.

Kejriwal was not present at the house at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, several Aam Aadmi Party leaders accused the Delhi Police of inaction during the protest and said everything happened in front of the police.

The Delhi Police, however, said it had already put up barricades as a precaution and they also used water cannons to prevent the protesters from moving forward.

“Strong arrangements were set up against the protesters, however, some 15-20 protesters managed to reach just outside the residence of Delhi CM,” DCP Kalsi said, adding they were immediately removed from there.

