INDIALIFESTYLE

Vande Bharat Express: Major changes to be made on entire network (Re-issuing with correction)

NewsWire
0
1

The Indian Railways will have to make major changes in its network for the Vande Bharat trains as they consume double the electricity than the normal electric trains.

This system has been implemented in many countries where high-speed passenger trains run, including China, Japan, France and South Africa.

If the Railways plans to run Vande Bharat trains in its entire network, then major changes will have to be made in the whole network and more and more power will also be needed.

The existing overhead lines may find it difficult to meet the future demand for high-speed trains running simultaneously. Hence it has been decided to upgrade the overhead wires.

Recently, the Railways floated a tender for 1650 km track between Delhi and Mughalsarai at a cost of Rs 1,140 crore. The Railways will have to bring 247 broadgauge network completely on the electricity network by 2023. In this direction, it has been successful on a 52,247 km route till April this year, out of the 65,414 km network.

The 16-coach Shatabdi Express has a locomotive at one end which provides about 6,000 horsepower while the Vande Bharat train has eight motorised coaches which provide about 12,000 horsepower to the train. That is why, working on the network for Vande Bharat train is also a big challenge.

20220921-205203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RTI activist killed in MP had received several threats: Fact-finding team

    IPL 2022: Miller’s 94*, Rashid’s blitz power Gujarat to 3-wicket win...

    Shah to arrive in Goa to take stock of 2022 poll...

    AIADMK to donate Rs 1 crore to CM’s public relief fund