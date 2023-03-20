The journey between Jaipur and Delhi will be reduced to one hour 45 minutes as the Vande Bharat Express train will start from the last week of March or first week of April.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was in Jaipur on Sunday, said, “Vande Bharat Express prepared in special design will reach Jaipur on March 24. After its trial run here, the facility will be opened for the general public in the last week of March or the first week of April.”

The biggest advantage of running this semi-high speed train will be an easy and time-saving journey to Delhi. At present, a Shatabdi train takes 4 hours 45 minutes to reach Delhi whereas the Vande Bharat train will reach in just 1 hour 45 minutes.

Vaishnaw said, “Double-decker trains run on Jaipur and Delhi route. In such a situation, the height of the electricity wire is a bit high here. Because of this, the Vande Bharat train has been redesigned for the Jaipur-Delhi route. Along with this, the employees of Rajasthan have been sent to Chennai for special training. They will soon come to Jaipur after completing the training.”

The Union Minister added: “On Sunday, I reviewed the preparations regarding the maintenance of Vande Bharat train at the Jaipur station. All preparations have been completed. The promise I had made to run the Vande Bharat train from Jaipur will be fulfilled soon. Along with this, the rate and route of Vande Bharat train will also be released soon.”

