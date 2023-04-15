ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Vanessa Hudgens hopes to ‘heal ancestral trauma’, break ‘demonic’ stigma of witchcraft

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has “manifested” every successful thing in her life.

The 34-year-old actress has made a name for herself in showbusiness after she took on the role of Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel’s runaway hit ‘High School Musical’ as a teenager and since she recently got engaged to Cole Tucker, explained that she has asked the universe for everything in both her professional and personal life, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’ve manifested my relationship, my home, my career. There’s so much. As long as you’re really specific, it might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it’s always gonna come back in some way,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress, who lost her father Greg to cancer in 2016, just hours before she played the role of Rizzo on ‘Grease Live’, is now exploring her witchy side as part of new documentary ‘Dead Hot: Season of the Witch’ went on to add that she “connects” with angels every day and finds it “empowering” to be able to keep in touch with spirituality as she explained that she was drawn to take part in the Tubi project in order to “heal ancestral trauma.”

She added, “Cause they’re always there with you, so I’ve been connecting. I always take a moment to connect to spirit, and the easiest to me is my spiritual brigade. It’s just like a really empowering, grounding, protective thing to be able to do consciously. In a crazy world, I do it often.”

“I kinda wanted to figure out who they were specifically so I can be more intimate with them, and I definitely got that. I mean, I’ve always said that the only way to heal ancestral trauma is to shine a light on it, and witchcraft has been painted as this demonic thing through film for years.”

