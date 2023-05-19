ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Vanessa Hudgens joins cast of Mads Mikkelsen-starrer ‘The Black Kaiser’

Vanessa Hudgens will join Mads Mikkelsen to headline the action spy thriller ‘The Black Kaiser’, directed by Derrick Borte.

Borte has replaced Jonas Akerlund, who was previously announced as director. The film is written by Jayson Rothwell, based on the Dark Horse graphic novel ‘Polar’ by Victor Santos. It is set to shoot this fall, reports ‘Variety’.

In the film, the Black Kaiser (Mikkelsen), the world’s most lethal hitman, uncovers a deadly conspiracy protecting a powerful syndicate of killers, and becomes their No. 1 target.

‘The Black Kaiser’ is a Constantin Film, JB Pictures and Dark Horse Entertainment production, and will be produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer, two of the producers behind the ‘Resident Evil’ franchise.

As per ‘Variety’, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment are also producing, and Martin Moszkowicz and Mikkelsen are executive producing.

XYZ Films will executive produce and will continue to sell worldwide rights at the Marche du Film in Cannes.

