ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Vanessa Hudgens to share her journey with witchcraft in new documentary

NewsWire
0
0

‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens will be taking the viewers on a magical journey.

The 33-year old actress recently revealed that she has teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to make a documentary about her journey with witchcraft, reports People magazine.

The project, titled ‘Dead Hot: Season of the Witch’, follows Hudgens and her best friend, musician G.G. Magree, as they travel through Salem, Massachusetts, learning about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.

According to People, the 90-minute film is described on its official Instagram as an “intimate journey into the supernatural realm” that serves as a “coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood.”

Other posts on the film’s Instagram show the pair serving some witchy looks, including one of Magree and Hudgens holding goats in a field. Hudgens posted a behind-the-scenes shot on her own Instagram, as well as the official poster for the film.

Variety reported that the film came about after the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ actress and Magree agreed to seek out proper mentorship and training in the art of witchcraft, of which the outlet notes the pair are “self-taught students.” They invited the crew to come along to document their findings.

20221008-171404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Charlie Puth hits back at bodyshamers on Twitter

    Harry Styles mocked for wishing for more ‘tender’ sex in gay...

    SonyLIV launches in Canada with Indian family saga ‘Tabbar’

    Hollywood stars bring best fashion forward at 2022 Emmy Awards