‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens will be taking the viewers on a magical journey.

The 33-year old actress recently revealed that she has teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to make a documentary about her journey with witchcraft, reports People magazine.

The project, titled ‘Dead Hot: Season of the Witch’, follows Hudgens and her best friend, musician G.G. Magree, as they travel through Salem, Massachusetts, learning about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.

According to People, the 90-minute film is described on its official Instagram as an “intimate journey into the supernatural realm” that serves as a “coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood.”

Other posts on the film’s Instagram show the pair serving some witchy looks, including one of Magree and Hudgens holding goats in a field. Hudgens posted a behind-the-scenes shot on her own Instagram, as well as the official poster for the film.

Variety reported that the film came about after the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ actress and Magree agreed to seek out proper mentorship and training in the art of witchcraft, of which the outlet notes the pair are “self-taught students.” They invited the crew to come along to document their findings.

