‘Vani Tikoo’s book is a symbol of her tenacity’, says Smriti Irani at book launch

Niyogi Books and the National School of Drama on Wednesday released actor and producer Vani Tripathi Tikoo’s book, ‘Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?’

Launched under the aegis of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at the Kamani Auditorium in the national capital, the book was released in the presence of Union minister Smriti Irani, actor and chairperson of National School of Drama (NSD), Paresh Rawal, and NSD Director Ramesh Chandra Gaur.

The protagonist of the book, Akku, who is also the author’s daughter, is a lively, imaginative and adventurous two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

She loves to scribble, draw and her imagination runs riot with elephants that are red, crabs that have moustaches, and unicorns that don’t have horns. But the biggest adventure of all awaits Akku — her first day at school.

Speaking at the launch, Irani said: “This book is proof that a story can be written in pain. Vani you should write a story about women who divide themselves in different relationships but also do justice in each one of them.”

She added: “I stand here for the family that has kept themselves together irrespective of the pandemic and the challenges that were brought upon by geography.”

Irani said that Tikoo’s book is a symbol of her tenacity.

Applauding the book, Rawal read excerpts from it.

Tikoo remarked: “Each book has a journey but this book has two. My first journey was while deciding on the title of this book. I wanted to remember all those little red elephants that you and I have tucked away inside us but have forgotten because we think like adults now.”

She said her second journey was about this beautiful family of 12 people in pandemic times, and her daughter Akshara who was two-and-a-half years old then and was living away from her as Tikoo was with her mother in Delhi and Akku was being brought up by her relatives in Singapore.

“These journeys were unique and it took two different countries to bring up my child,” Tikoo said.

