Local girl Vanshitha Pathania captured the title in the Topspin AITA Women’s Rs 1 lakh prize money tennis tournament, defeating Adhithi Are from Hyderabad.

In the finals played at the Topspin Tennis Academy here on Friday, Vanshitha, who was seeded third and the only seed left in the tournament almost blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-2 to emerge victorious.

In a minor upset, the second-seeded Maharashtra pair of Bela Thamarkar and Pooja Ingale defeated the host state’s top-seeded sister-duo of Pratibha and Pragathi Prasad Narayan to wrest the doubles title. Bela and Pooja won the final 6-2, 7-6(1).

Results:

Women’s singles: 3-Vanshitha Patania (Kar) bt Adithi Are (TS) 6-0, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles: 2-Bela Thamarkar/Pooja Ingale (both Mah) bt 1-Pratibha Prasad N/Pragathi Prasad N (Kar) 6-2, 7-6(1).

