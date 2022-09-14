Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her makeup man Ramesh on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures and wrote, “What can I say about this man just one word… He is my everything.

“Day or night, he’s there for me, working hard to make me look good. These many characters and looks were only possible by this one man’s vision of my characters. I don’t even have to tell him what to do and he does it on his own.! He’s family.!

“I don’t know what I would have done without him. He’s my right hand… a work father figure. He protects me. He cares for me and I love him for that.

“50 is just a number. Happy birthday Ramesh anna. I love you annaya. Thank you for always being there for me!”

On the work front, Varalaxmi will be seen in a series of Telugu and Tamil films including the Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’ and actor Balakrishna’s ‘NBK107’.

