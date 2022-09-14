ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar pens heartfelt birthday wish for her make-up man

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her makeup man Ramesh on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures and wrote, “What can I say about this man just one word… He is my everything.

“Day or night, he’s there for me, working hard to make me look good. These many characters and looks were only possible by this one man’s vision of my characters. I don’t even have to tell him what to do and he does it on his own.! He’s family.!

“I don’t know what I would have done without him. He’s my right hand… a work father figure. He protects me. He cares for me and I love him for that.

“50 is just a number. Happy birthday Ramesh anna. I love you annaya. Thank you for always being there for me!”

On the work front, Varalaxmi will be seen in a series of Telugu and Tamil films including the Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’ and actor Balakrishna’s ‘NBK107’.

20220914-134204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Haasan asks Makkal Needhi Maiam members to rush help to...

    Kerala to float OTT platform for Malayalam films

    Twinkle shares Akshay Kumar’s photo with daughter, says ‘he is her...

    Kiren Rijiju replies to Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend over IT raid