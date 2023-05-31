INDIALIFESTYLE

Varanasi artisans make miniature models of new Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

Artisans of GI-tagged woodcraft and zardozi work here have made 15 3-D miniature models of the new Parliament building.

Women artisans have also prepared an ‘angavastram’ (stole) in Banarasi zardozi craft, showing the images of new and old Parliament buildings.

Both the items have been sent to the Central government and will be available for the public in the coming days.

“Just as the new Parliament building complex was prepared under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short span of time, artisans including Shalini, Divya, Sanjay Prajapati, Sanjay Chaurasia, Satyam Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Ajay Pratap Singh, Monika Devi and Meena Pal have worked tirelessly to prepare 15 similar models of the new Parliament building,” said GI ex-pert and Padma Shri awardee Rajni Kant.

He added that this has been possible with the guidance and technical support of national merit awardee Rameshwar Singh and state awardee Rajkumar Singh.

“These GI-tagged products of Kashi as well as India’s intellectual property, have been sent to the Central government, will be available for the public in the coming days,” said Kant, adding that it is expected that it will prove to be one of the most wonderful mementos in the coming times, and a new employment opportunity for the wooden craft artisans of Varanasi.

20230531-090403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Floodwaters continue to rise between Pulichintala, Prakasam Barrage

    Cops still clueless on theft of 165 files from Tripura Police...

    Was not aware of Shinde’s chief ministerial ambition: Pawar

    Maharashtra COVID-19 deaths drop 25% but Mumbai fatalities rise