Varanasi court dismisses petition challenging maintainability of title suit

A court here on Thursday dismissed an application of the Anjuman Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of a title suit praying to hand over the possession of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises to Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) and others.

Dismissing the application, the fast-track court of Civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Kumar Pandey posted the case for further hearing on December 2.

The Court had reserved the judgment on the matter on October 27.

It may be noted that the suit has been filed by Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) through their next-friend Kiran Singh, who is the international general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS).

The suit prays that the possession of the entire Gyanvapi complex be handed over to the Hindus and the plaintiffs be allowed to offer their prayers to Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar and worship the ‘Shiva Linga’ reportedly found inside the mosque premises on May 16.

It is important to note that this is a different suit not connected with another suit pending before the Varanasi Court filed by 5 Hindu women worshippers seeking all-year-round rights to pray inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.

