Varanasi DM injured in wall collapse

Varanasi, Sep 19 (IANS) Varanasi’s District Magistrate Surendra Singh suffered minor injuries as a wall collapsed as he was distributing relief supplies here on Thursday.

Singh was distributing relief packets in Rajghat area when the wall he was leaning on, collapsed and he fell into a boat that was stationed there. If the boat had not been there, the official would have fallen into the Ganga river.

The official helped his co-workers who had also fallen along with him and then continued to distribute relief packets.

Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minisetr Narendra Modi, is facing a flood-like situation with the Ganga in full spate.

–IANS

amita/vd