Varanasi DM poses as commoner, catches profiteers

Varanasi, March 30 (IANS) A trader in Varanasi was caught on the wrong foot on Sunday when district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary went to a shop in Chetganj area to buy essential commodities, posing as a commoner.

The shopkeeper overcharged for the goods purchased and the two officers immediately ordered action against the erring seller.

The district magistrate warned that anyone found overcharging for essential commodities would face stern action.

–IANS

