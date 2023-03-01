A series of G20 events are scheduled to be held in Varanasi between April and August.

Regarding the proposed G20 events, district magistrate S. Rajalingam told reporters, “We are finalising preparations for G20 events proposed here with a tentative itinerary. Final itinerary from the Ministry of External Affairs is still awaited.”

As per the tentative itinerary, an agriculture working group meeting is likely to take place here from April 17 to 19 while youth 20 summit engagement group-level meeting is expected from June 13 to 15, development working group meeting on August 16 and 17, ministerial level meeting on August 18 and 19 and sustainable finance working group meeting is likely to be hosted on August 28 and 29.

Rajalingam said that apart from district administration, the security planning had also been finalised by the police.

All departments concerned, including Varanasi Development Authority, Varanasi Municipal Corporation and others have also intensified the work of city’s facelift and beautification by keeping focus on the of sites of proposed events and the routes for the movement of delegates.

