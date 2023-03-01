INDIA

Varanasi gears up for G20 meetings

NewsWire
0
0

A series of G20 events are scheduled to be held in Varanasi between April and August.

Regarding the proposed G20 events, district magistrate S. Rajalingam told reporters, “We are finalising preparations for G20 events proposed here with a tentative itinerary. Final itinerary from the Ministry of External Affairs is still awaited.”

As per the tentative itinerary, an agriculture working group meeting is likely to take place here from April 17 to 19 while youth 20 summit engagement group-level meeting is expected from June 13 to 15, development working group meeting on August 16 and 17, ministerial level meeting on August 18 and 19 and sustainable finance working group meeting is likely to be hosted on August 28 and 29.

Rajalingam said that apart from district administration, the security planning had also been finalised by the police.

All departments concerned, including Varanasi Development Authority, Varanasi Municipal Corporation and others have also intensified the work of city’s facelift and beautification by keeping focus on the of sites of proposed events and the routes for the movement of delegates.

20230301-091002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India lists priorities ahead of assuming G20 Presidency

    Why China’s Wolf Warrior Diplomacy has begun to backfire

    WBSSC scam: Bengal govt challenges Calcutta HC’s summon to state education...

    Yoga leads to healthy body, peaceful mind: Prez Murmu