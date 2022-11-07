Varanasi (UP), Nov 7 (IABS) Dev Deepawali was celebrated with unmatched grandeur in Varanasi on Monday as 10 lakh diyas lit up the ghats of the city.

Thousands of people, including tourists belonging to different parts of the world, gathered at the famous ghats of Varanasi from early morning for the Dev Deepawali celebrations.

Lakhs of earthen lamps were lit at the ghats, while multicoloured lights and boats were the major part of the attraction throughout the day.

A laser show and various cultural events were organised at the famous ghats like Assi and Dashashwamedh to entertain thousands of people who gathered there to celebrate the festivity.

A major attraction among the onlookers was the Ganga Aarti performed at the ghats.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. On this auspicious day, thousands of devotees come to Varanasi to offer prayers and take a dip in the Ganga.

The holy festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon king Tripurasur.

According to mythology, Tripurasur had troubled humans on earth and all the gods in heaven. All the gods then went to Lord Shiva and sought his help. Accepting the request, Shiva killed Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima. All the gods descended on Kashi and lit a lamp to mark the occasion and thank Lord Shiva.

Since then, Dev Deepawali is celebrated in Varanasi every year.

