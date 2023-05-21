INDIALIFESTYLE

Varanasi Railway Station gets restaurant on wheels

The revamped Banaras Railway station under the Varanasi division of the North Eastern Railway (NER) now has the first restaurant on wheels.

“The first restaurant on wheels of NER on Banaras station premises will provide best of food and beverages to local residents and railway passengers,” said the NER Varanasi spokesperson, Ashok Kumar, adding that the initiative aims to increase railway revenue.

This restaurant will also provide free Wi-Fi and information on video panels about places worth visiting.

Kumar said that to set up the restaurant, an abandoned coach and railway track were made available by the railways along with a spot on the Banaras station premises.

For commercial viability, it was given a new shape and colour with painting and decoration done by the restaurant operator.

The Banaras (erstwhile Manduadih) railway station under the Varanasi division of NER has witnessed a lot of infrastructural development since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat in 2014 general elections.

The number of platforms increased from three to eight and are equipped with world-class passenger amenities.

