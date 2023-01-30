The much-awaited ropeway project in Varanasi is finally set to take off.

This is India’s first ‘urban ropeway’ project which is likely to start operations by May 2025. The work on this project will start by May 2023. The ropeway will reduce the travel time between the Cantonment railway station and Godowalia Chowk, one of the most congested stretches, to barely 17 minutes.

At present, the same distance could take more than an hour if there is traffic congestion. The district administration will soon start the land acquisition process for the ambitious ropeway project to ensure its foundation is laid by March end.

Though even after foundation laying the entire project will take 18 months to complete, the officials have asked the working agency to ensure the cable car service starts operating between the first two stations by March 2024 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which are likely to take place in April and May.

Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “The process of fund release, including Rs 59 crore for acquisition of land of institutions and individuals and Rs 31 crore for utility shifting by the state government which will be completed in a week, after which the process of land acquisition will be completed in maximum one month.”

The cost of government land to be used in the ropeway project has been estimated as Rs 110 crore, he said, adding that after adding the cost of land and utility shifting, the project cost will reach around Rs 670 crore.

Sharma said, all acquired land will be given to the housing department through project’s nodal agency Varanasi Development Authority.

The nodal agency will give the land to National Highway Logistic Management Limited (NHLML) of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on lease to execute the project, he added.

“We have targeted to ensure the foundation laying of the ropeway project by March end. Initially NHLML, the executing agency, had sought a time of 24 months to complete the project but it was asked to fast track the project and complete it in 18 months,” said Sharma.

20230130-140203