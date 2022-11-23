The Akhil Bharatvarshiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Patalpuri Sanatan Dharma Raksha Parishad and several saints and seers in Varanasi have written a letter to the Prime Minister regarding the much-awaited Front of Package Labelling (FOPL) regulation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The saints have demanded that front-of-pack labelling with a warning be made compulsory so that consumers can get the right to choose healthy options.

The seers and saints have also sent a letter to the Chief Executive of FSSAI informing them to take steps in favour of the public in this direction.

Naveen Giri, President of Akhil Bharatvarshiya Brahman Mahasabha, said: “FOPL with warning level can prove to be the most effective, which helps the consumer to make healthy choices, how much sugar, fat and salt is in the packaged food, which will help in preventing serious diseases especially non-communicable diseases.”

Mahant Balak Das of Patalpuri Sanatan Dharma Raksha Parishad said that, in our country where the number of victims of malnutrition is very high, as well as due to excessive consumption of packaged food, people are suffering from diseases. People should get complete information about nutritious diets through FOPL regulations.

Anurag Trivedi of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has sought that strict rules should be made for the quality of packaged food and its packaging.

For example, a warning label should be placed on the front of the packaged food so that the consumer can know what elements he will get from the food he is going to eat.

Acharya Mahendra Purohit, Yagnik Samrat of Bhairav Astrology and Ritual Centre, has cited the results of the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), which says that India will soon become the global capital of diabetes and obesity in children.

Acharya Mahant Vivek Das Peethadhishwar Kabir Math Mulgadi and Akhil Bharatvarshiya Brahmin Mahasabha, said that keeping in mind the public opinion, easy-to-understand warnings about high levels of fat, high sugar, and high salt should be written on the packaged food.

Saints and experts have also requested that FSSAI and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should conduct a public consultation in each state and each union territory so that adequate awareness can be created about the new rules.

20221123-133601