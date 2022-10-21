INDIA

Varanasi to host ‘Tamil Nadu Sangam’ from Nov 17

NewsWire
0
0

Varanasi will host month-long ‘Tamil Nadu Samagam’ from November 17 in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

During this month-long festival, there will be an exchange of cultural, religious, industrial, food, education, medical, agriculture and other fields between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The education department is the nodal agency for the month-long event.

The Banaras Hindu University has been made the nodal department by the Central government.

The district administration conducted a meeting of the officials of culture, education, tourism and other related departments to chalk out programmes of the event.

People of every section will be brought from Tamil Nadu in groups of 200-250 at an interval of two days. The groups will be divided into 12 categories like religious traditions and beliefs, cultural including music, and art.

The students and teachers will come under education and spiritual groups, while the artisans of various handloom and handicraft products will come under ODOP group.

The farmers will come under the agriculture group, and the traders will come under the industry and trade group. A group of people related to historical heritage will come to Kashi under the heritage group.

The interaction will be held between the local groups and visiting groups of the same categories. The programmes related to education will be organised in BHU, while the cultural programs will be organised in the Assi area.

The doctors’ programmes will be held in the Indian Medical Association building, while artisan and weavers’ programmes will be held in TFC.

Besides, in order to further strengthen the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, food, folk art and culture programmes of both the places will also be organised simultaneously.

20221021-131003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi court allows prisoner to appear in law entrance exam

    Fresh trouble for actor Dileep as police take hacker into custody

    Kunzer Army Camp holds event for J&K girls on Int’l Women’s...

    Nodal agency comes up for development of Hyd’s surrounding districts