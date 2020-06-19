Varanasi woman lodges FIR against journalist

Trending now

Canindia News

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Varanasi, June 19 (IANS) A woman from Domri village in Varanasi has lodged a FIR against the reporter and the chief editor of a news portal for allegedly ‘fabricating her quote and by mocking her caste and poor financial condition’ in a report.

Kotwali circle officer Pradeep Singh Chandel said that a woman of Domari village had given her complaint to Ram Nagar police last week, on the basis of which an FIR against the chief editor and reporter of a new portal was lodged. The complaint was registered under Section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of IPC and also various sections of SC/ST Act.

Chandel said that this case had now been given to him for investigation.

Domri is one of the villages adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an MP.

The woman has said in complaint that she works as an outsourced sanitary staff with Varanasi Municipal Corporation and lives in Domri village.

She said that during the lockdown, a woman identifying herself as a journalist reached her village and started talking about the lockdown.

“I told her that I was not facing any problem in feeding my family. However, later I came to know that she falsely mentioned in her news story that I work as a domestic help and wash utensils at others’ houses. She has also mentioned in her story that I had just tea and roti to eat and my children were starving during lockdown,” she said in the FIR.

The woman further said that “By mentioning that I and my children slept on an empty stomach, this reporter has mocked my poverty and caste. It has caused me mental trauma.”

She has sought action against the chief editor and reporter of the portal.

–IANS

amita/rs/

