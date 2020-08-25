Varanasi’s Dom Raja worked for social harmony: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Varanasi’s Dom Raja, who was one of the proposers of his candidature from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Dom Raja of Kashi, Jagdish Chaudhary, passed away on Tuesday. He was 55 and had been ailing for some time.

“Extremely saddened by the demise of Dom Raja Jagdish Chaudhary of Varanasi. He was settled in the culture of Kashi and was the conductor of the Sanatan tradition there. He worked for social harmony throughout his life. May God give peace to his soul and give the family the strength to bear this suffering,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

The Dom Raja of Kashi, as the head of his Chaudhary clan, which considers itself the most exalted among the Dom sub-castes, is considered the chief keeper of the fire burning uninterrupted at Varanasi’s Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats. Both the ghats are reserved for cremation.

It is believed that if the pyre is lit by the Dom Raja’s clan, the dead achieve salvation.

–IANS

