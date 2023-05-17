An Assistant Professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (GGSIP) University has been arrested for impersonating Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and calling the Vice Chancellor in September 2022 to appoint a particular candidate in the English Department, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Singh, was arrested from IGI airport after he returned from UK on May 15. He had got his leave sanctioned after he called the VC on his landline phone in the guise of the LG.

According to police, Singh has admitted that he called the Vice Chancellor twice over the landline phone impersonating the LG.

“In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on September 30, he called the VC impersonating as LG to get his sister selected as Faculty in the English Department,” said a senior police official.

The official said that police had registered an FIR on November 2, 2022 at Dwarka North police station and begun investigations after a complaint was received regarding a call made to Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mahesh Verma by an unidentified person impersonating the LG.

“To ascertain the veracity of the call, the Vice Chancellor had contacted the LG’s Secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked for the matter to be reported to police immediately,” an official in LG office said.

“On his return from the UK, Rohit Singh was arrested at the IGI Airport and was produced before a court which sent him to police custody. On expiry on his police custody, he was produced before the court, which sent him into judicial custody. A look out circular was pending against him,” said the official.

As per official, the LG had taken an extremely serious view in this matter of impersonation and emphasised that it has never been his style of functioning to make calls or entertain any request whatsoever, that involved out of turn favors, benefits or unethical practices.

The LG has also cautioned all concerned to strictly check with his Secretariat in case of any such calls/messages received by them, from someone impersonating him or using his name.

