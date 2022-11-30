ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun clarifies Kriti-Prabhas dating ‘rumour’: It was just fun

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kriti Sanon has finally opened up about her dating rumours with her ‘Adipurush’ co-star Prabhas. She called it “absolutely baseless” and also schooled co-star Varun Dhawan for adding fuel to such reports.

This all began on the sets of celebrity dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, when Varun spoke to filmmaker Karan Johar about names of a few eligible single women from the Hindi film industry.

Varun avoided Kriti’s name from the list and when KJo asked why, he replied: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.”

Kriti took to Instagram to shut down the rumours.

She wrote: “It’s neither pyaar, nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours.”

Kriti added: “Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

She also put a ‘fake news’ sticker.

Reposting Kriti’s Instagram Story, Varun also clarified.

“Huys UI had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild,” Varun wrote.

20221130-151405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu’s movie may be an adventure film set in...

    Prakash Raj responds to language row triggered by ‘Jai Bhim’

    Smriti Mundhra gets DGA Award for docu-series episode on homelessness

    Tahir Raj Bhasin: Feels amazing to finish dubbing for my projects