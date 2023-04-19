ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dagar of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ accuses cops of beating him up

‘India’s Best Dancer’ contestant Varun Dagar has shared that he was beaten by the Delhi Police personnel as well as by parking managers when he was performing on the streets of Connaught Place.

He shared a video of the entire incident on his Instagram handle. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption about what all happened to him and how he was assaulted.

He mentioned: “When the police came to move me away from my spot near B Block, the parking managers also jumped in, and then people started questioning the police personnel, and they got involved in a scuffle. I was packing up my things when the parking managers caught me by the collar and abused me.”

He added that: “The parking manager pushed me and dragged me also. In fact one of the police officials pulled my hair and hit me with his elbow and dragged me to the police van. When I asked what wrong I did, the cop said that he would explain it to me after reaching the police station.”

Varun said whatever happened with him was completely wrong: “They had no right to assault me like this and I am now going to take legal action against them.”

Many of the netizens and actor Rajesh Tailang have come in support of him.

