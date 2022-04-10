ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ goes on floors

‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari took his upcoming love story ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to the floors on Sunday.

After months of prep, ‘Bawaal’ had its ‘mahurat’ in Lucknow on Sunday where the first schedule of the film will be shot.

While details are under wraps at the moment, this will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will share screen. The film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris.

The film is said to boast of picturesque visuals and great storytelling given Tiwari’s track record with films like ‘Chillar Party’, ‘Bhoothnath Returns’ and ‘Chhichhore’. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled to make its debut in theaters on April 7, 2023.

20220410-181403

