ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dhawan announces second installment of ‘Bhediya’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film ‘Bhediya’.

Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film ‘Bhediya 2’ was unveiled.

He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of ‘Bhediya’, which released last year.

Details about the second installment are still under wraps.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Bhediya’ was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

20230413-105007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shooting of director Bala’s upcoming film with Suriya begins in Kanyakumari

    Anupam Kher flaunts physical transformation, gives a dose of motivation

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman schools Tina and Shalin, calls their relationship...

    ‘Sardarni’ Amandeep Sidhu shares her plan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at...