Varun Dhawan feels ‘Bhediya’ was an experience that ‘enriched’ him as an actor

The role of a werewolf is on the bucket list of many actors as it brings together many elements of magical realism, fantasy and drama, and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is no different. The actor, who essayed the titular role of a wolf in his film ‘Bhediya’, has shared that the role enriched the actor in him.

‘Bhediya’ is a horror-comedy and it follows the hilarious and spooky travesties of Bhaskar’s (Varun Dhawan) life after he is bit by the mythical creature in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. As Bhaskar finds himself mysteriously transforming into the shape-shifting werewolf, his friends and he set out on a mission to find some much needed answers that only lead to more twists, turns and lots of laughter.

Talking about the film, Varun said: “‘Bhediya’ is not just an exciting werewolf tale but an emotional rollercoaster that promises to keep you hooked. Playing Bhaskar was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that enriched me tremendously as an actor. I can still remember the excitement I felt when I first read the script. And now as it premieres digitally, I am reliving that thrill.”

Actress Kriti Sanon, who essays the role of a mythical creature, said: “The movie holds a special place in my heart as it gave me the opportunity to play a character that I had no reference point to. Moreover, the unique and thrilling script introduced a new genre in Indian cinema. I believe that ‘Bhediya’ has paved the way for more such innovative concepts, and I am excited for viewers to see how we have brought this unique concept to life on screen.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, ‘Bhediya’ will stream on JioCinema from May 26, 2023.

