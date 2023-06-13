ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ takes direct-to-digital route

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, headlined by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, will be directly released on the OTT. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the World War II, has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for ‘Dangal’.

A source close to the development has said that the film revolves around the subject which is a little off beat and doesn’t fall in the category of an out and out commercial masala entertainer. The makers then decided that OTT will be the best suited medium for the exhibition of the film.

The film will now be released in October on Prime Video and an official announcement shall be made soon. The source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) got into conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it’s only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that ‘Bawaal’ will win over the audience’s love on OTT”.

The source further mentioned, “The film is a poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach”.

20230613-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hansika wraps up shooting for web series ‘MY3’

    Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in B’wood, says Vimmy her favourite...

    Trailer out for Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’

    Delhi Police condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s demise