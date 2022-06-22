Varun Dhawan recently spoke about how filmmaker Karan Johar doesn’t hang out with him anymore. Varun has been busy promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ along with other main cast members, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Neetu Kapoor and during the appearances they have made for promotions Varun spoke about how ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ managed to seamlessly bring in pop culture in the movie.

Varun said that the reason it happened was because Karan Johar (whose Dharma Productions is backing this movie along with Viacom18) is very well versed with pop culture.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about it, Varun said, “He (Karan Johar) hangs out with a lot of young people. He is doing dinners with Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor).” Kiara added that Karan is moving towards even younger people like Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. Varun then said, “Karan no longer hangs out with us. He says ‘you were school students but now you are past that phase and I need new kids.’ So, he’s only trying to hang out with kids. I have told him ‘It looks weird, you are very grown, hang out with some adults.'”

Neetu Kapoor then chimed in jokingly saying that there was even lesser chance that Karan Johar would ever invite her or Anil Kapoor to hang out with him. To this, Anil Kapoor jokingly added, “Hum jaana bhi nahi chahte (we wouldn’t even want to go).”

Varun Dhawan’s debut movie, ‘Student of the Year’ was directed by Karan Johar. The movie was a launchpad for Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra all of whom made their acting debut with this 2012 movie.

Since then, Varun has been a part of three movies produced by Karan Johar – ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Kalank’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. His upcoming release, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ will be his fourth collaboration with Karan Johar’s production house.