Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid up, spins around on stage, pecks her

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was performing on stage at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where he got supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek.

Giving her a taste of Bollywood, Varun called Gigi on stage. He held out his hand as she walked up. He is later seen picking Gigi up, spinning her around and bringing her back to her feet and gives her a small peck on the cheek.

A video of this has been doing the rounds on social media.

Gigi, who was dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, was helped by Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

The supermodel was attending the opening of the NMACC on Friday. Other celebrities who attended the gala included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

