Varun Dhawan turns into fierce werewolf in new poster for ‘Bhediya’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan channeled his inner werewolf in the just released poster of his upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhediya’.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared the first poster from the film.

In the image, the actor is seen turning into a fierce werewolf during a full moon night. Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee and others from the film’s cast look terrified as they seem to be roaming with torchlights.

“Ab hoga Jungle Mein Kaand! #BhediyaTrailer howling on 19th Oct,” Varun captioned the image.

Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects.

‘Bhediya’ is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films present the film which is slated to release on November 25.

