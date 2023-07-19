INDIA

Varun Dhawan wasn’t aware of the ending for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’

NewsWire
0
0

 Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’, spoke about prepping for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari’s movie and also shared a unique anecdote about his 2018 film ‘October’. 

During a conversation with IANS at the trailer launch of ‘Bawaal’ in Dubai, when asked about the prerequisites of working in an intense theme, he said: “There’s no comparison, when I did ‘October’, people would ask me how I did it but again it was surrendering to Shoojit dada’s vision at that time and in ‘Bawaal’ the paper had everything.”

“There in ‘October’ I did not get the script because dada did not want me to know about the ending.”

Varun shared in ‘Bawaal’ he was guided by Nitesh Tiwari while prepping for ‘Bawaal’, which has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, as well as Lucknow and two other cities in India.

“Here (in Bawaal), I had everything, every moment written and then he was there for rehearsals,” he said.

‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a troubled married couple. The film revolves around a history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small-town in India face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.

‘October’, which also stars Banita Sandhu, follows the life of a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern in an unconditional and unconventional manner.

Post ‘Bawaal’, Varun will be seen in films such as ‘Bhediya 2’ and also has the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Prabhu in the series.

2023071941636

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Swapna Liddle’s new book dredges out forgotten history of Delhi between...

    SOFTSTAR Entertainment enters Indian gaming sector, launches ‘Starlight Gaming’

    Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight ‘cancelled’, says Tesla CEO’s mother

    Vishal Mishra on ‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayien’: Hope it instills sense of...