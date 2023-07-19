Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’, spoke about prepping for the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari’s movie and also shared a unique anecdote about his 2018 film ‘October’.

During a conversation with IANS at the trailer launch of ‘Bawaal’ in Dubai, when asked about the prerequisites of working in an intense theme, he said: “There’s no comparison, when I did ‘October’, people would ask me how I did it but again it was surrendering to Shoojit dada’s vision at that time and in ‘Bawaal’ the paper had everything.”

“There in ‘October’ I did not get the script because dada did not want me to know about the ending.”

Varun shared in ‘Bawaal’ he was guided by Nitesh Tiwari while prepping for ‘Bawaal’, which has been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, as well as Lucknow and two other cities in India.

“Here (in Bawaal), I had everything, every moment written and then he was there for rehearsals,” he said.

‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21 on Prime Video. The romantic drama is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as a troubled married couple. The film revolves around a history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small-town in India face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.

‘October’, which also stars Banita Sandhu, follows the life of a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern in an unconditional and unconventional manner.

Post ‘Bawaal’, Varun will be seen in films such as ‘Bhediya 2’ and also has the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Prabhu in the series.

2023071941636