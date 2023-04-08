ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal spotted at Mumbai fertility clinic

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in ‘Bhediya’, was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal after a visit to a fertility clinic in the Khar area of Mumbai. The two were seen walking out of the clinic, making their way to the car.

While Varun sported a casual look with a hoodie t-shirt and joggers paired with shoes, Natasha wore a monochromatic dress with abstract print and left her tresses open.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha, who have been longtime partners, tied the nuptial knot back in January 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The wedding, which was held in The Mansion House in Alibaug, had a tight guest list.

The couple had opted for a no-photo policy at the wedding venue which set the trend for intimate marriage ceremonies with many film personalities like Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani following the suit.

20230408-143001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Runway 34’ trailer takes off the flight to thrill and action

    SRK hilariously asks son Aryan ‘is that grey T-shirt mine?’ in...

    Ranbir-Parineeti starrer ‘Animal’ on Dussehra 2022

    Ranbir Kapoor: Deep down I so wished papa could finish ‘Sharmaji...