Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is over the moon as he became an uncle for the second time. His brother, Rohit Dhawan, known for movies like ‘Dishoom’ and ‘Desi Boyz’ has welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.

In a new video doing the rounds on social media, Varun Dhawan and his father David Dhawan (noted director known for delivering hits like ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Raja Babu’ and more) were spotted outside the hospital.

A few weeks ago, Varun Dhawan’s family celebrated a grand baby shower for Jaanvi which was hosted by Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal.

Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai got married in the year 2012. The couple are already parents to a daughter, named Niraya, who reportedly shares a very close bond with her ‘chachu’ (uncle) Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan often posts adorable videos with his niece Niraya on his social media, which usually receive the most amount of love and likes from his fans and his followers.

Rohit and Jaanvi Dhawan are yet to share the name of their second born, but its likely that ‘uncle’ Varun Dhawan might spill the beans on that as his excitement is sky-high. Fans of Varun Dhawan will now start expecting cute videos that feature his nephew as well his niece.

Work wise, Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan is currently busy working on the movie ‘Shehzada’, which stars Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon and is the official remake of the massively popular Allu Arjun starrer Telugu movie, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Varun Dhawan is geared up for the release of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He is also working on ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor.