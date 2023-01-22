In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP does not want to leave a single chance, but two of its MPs are giving ample ammunition to the opposition to attack.

These two are Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi and Kaisarganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is surrounded by allegations of sexual exploitation of sportspersons these days. Both these MPs have been keeping the party and the government in a spot with their statements.

If political experts are to be believed, Varun Gandhi’s statement breaking the party line is not a recent development. Earlier, he used to praise the party, but after not getting the expected place in the organisation and government, he has become vocal.

Varun Gandhi every so often reviews every major scheme of the government and mocks them through social media posts or articles. Be it Kisan Andolan, schemes like Agniveer, GST Expressway, he has given ample opportunity to the opposition to attack with his statements. Because of his statements, political pundits sometimes talk about him going to SP, sometimes to Congress.

In the past, the speculation about his joining the Congress became rife, but his cousin Rahul Gandhi clearly said that there is a lot of difference in their ideology. He said that he could meet him, can embrace but cannot accept his ideology. After Rahul’s answer, Varun’s next step is being discussed. However, there is no response from Varun Gandhi on all these issues yet.

On the other hand, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Bahraich, has been giving opportunity to the opposition by creating trouble for the government and the organisation since the past.

When there was flood in Gonda, Shravasti and Balrampur areas in UP, and journalists asked him about the arrangement, he said that the district administration has failed. “Here everything is dependent on God. I have never seen such a bad arrangement in my life. If you speak something, you will be called a rebel,” he had said. During that time, some areas of the state were troubled by floods due to excessive rains.

Before the visit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray to Ayodhya, Brij Bhushan openly protested. The MP compared Raj Thackeray to Kalnemi rakshas. After this, Brij Bhushan Singh also slammed Baba Ramdev, a BJP supporter, raising questions on Patanjali products.

He called Baba Ramdev the emperor and king of adulterants. After this, on January 18, about 30 wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, sat on a dharna against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Later, many more players joined the demonstration, accusing WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches of sexual harassment. They are also demanding his resignation. However, Brij Bhushan has termed all the allegations as baseless. But seeing the gravity of the matter, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur formed a committee which would investigate the whole matter impartially. On the issue, the opposition has attacked the government.

Senior political analyst Ratanmani Lal says that these two people had a place of their own before they were not MPs in BJP.

Brij Bhushan Singh’s image was of bullying, he had his own status in Kaiserganj, Balrampur, Shravasti area. He was the leader of SP. He knew how to win elections.

Varun Gandhi also comes from the Gandhi family. He raised his voice against the Congress. He was known to write, read and be a researcher. He has a reputation as a good orator.

Both are in BJP because of their history, but could not win the trust of any big leader. Varun Gandhi could not get out of Maneka Gandhi’s image.

Both of them believed that because of their image, they would get a bigger role in BJP, and then they would prove thier work efficiency. Now dissatisfaction has started coming from these people. However, it seems that these two will remain marginalised even in the time to come. BJP will not give them any important role.

SP’s national spokesperson Dr. Ashutosh Verma says that sooner or later the leaders who always stand for their people will be against the BJP’s anti-people policy. Two BJP MPs started it. Looking ahead now, this number will increase.

BJP’s state spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava says that the discipline of the party is equally applicable to all. The policies of the party are to work on its loyalty and to work on the guidance of the leadership, it is the rule of the party. This applies to all. If someone does work without discipline. We have a committee for that, it takes cognizance of it.

20230122-155005