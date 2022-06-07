INDIA

Varun Gandhi writes to Nitish seeking termination of BPSC chairman

BJP MP from UP’s Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, has written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking a thorough investigation into the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case.

Varun Gandhi has uploaded the letter demanding the termination of the BPSC Chairman on his official Twitter account.

“The leak of the BPSC question paper amounts to playing with the future of six lakh students. Many students have contacted me seeking help. We demand Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter and arrest the main accused. We also demand the termination of the Chairman of BPSC. He should be held responsible for the negligence which resulted in a massive crime,” Varun Gandhi wrote.

The question paper of BPSC was leaked on May 8 this year. The Home Department of Bihar government has formed an SIT headed by an SP-rank officer from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

So far, 14 accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

20220607-225801

