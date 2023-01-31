ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ pushed owing to VFX and technical requirements

The release of the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film ‘Bawaal’ has been pushed to a later date. The reason behind it is said to be the VFX and other technical requirements of the film.

The new release date of the film however, is something that the makers are still mulling over and will only divulge details once they get through the technical part.

The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for films such as ‘Dangal’, ‘Chillar Party’ and the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ‘Chhichhore’.

Commenting on the pushing of release date, Nitesh Tiwari said: “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.”

The film’s new release date hasn’t been revealed yet but the makers are soon expected to make an announcement. The film, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has been shot using a special technology in Poland and is ambitious in its on-screen presentation.

