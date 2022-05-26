Actor Varun Joshi, who was previously seen in TV shows like ‘Kundali Bhagya’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, says his childhood habit of mimicking actors bought him into the entertainment industry.

He says: “Since my childhood, I got a habit of mimicking actors and dancing hook up steps. My passion to become an actor has been since that time. But I realised it after completing my studies. I enjoy watching a lot of movies and that helped me to be part of the entertainment industry today. I always wanted to see myself as an actor.”

Varun has also acted in web series like ‘The Tattoo Murders’, ‘Dubeyji & the Boys’ and will be next seen in ‘Kharoach’ reveals he left his engineering job to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

He adds: “I completed Engineering in Electronics Instrumentation and control Engineering from Azad Institute of Engineering and technology Lucknow in 2005. But somehow God showed me the path to this entertainment industry, even today I’m not sure what am I doing, just following it as few people are loving and appreciating my acting and are being supportive.”

“And also in a way just struggling today here as well to pursue my dream. I left my job in 2017 and started with modelling competition in Delhi in 2017 and won Mr Delhi 2017 1st runner up and then tried for Mr Elite North India 2017 competition and also won 1st runner up and then shifted to Mumbai to try my luck in the acting world. And by God’s grace did some notable work here.”

Varun has also acted in shows like ‘Bepannah’, ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’.

20220526-161716