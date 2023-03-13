ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun Kasturia: When Manav sir watched my first scene, he appreciated my work

NewsWire
0
1

‘Hostel Daze’ actor Varun Kasturia, who has made his TV debut with ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’, shared how he is enjoying shooting for the show, and also added that Manav Gohil called him to appreciate his acting skills after watching his first scene on air.

Varun shared: “This is my first TV show and I am so thrilled to join it, because it has such great experienced actors like Manav Gohil sir, Shweta Tiwari and Shweta Gulati ma’am. Sharing the screen space with them is in itself an achievement for me.”

He went on about how he felt after receiving positive response from Manav: “I have been part of a few web series and a couple of advertisements, but this one is really special for me. I received a very warm welcome from the cast of the show. In fact, when Manav sir watched my first scene on air, he called to congratulate and appreciate my work, which made me very happy.”

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ revolves around the story of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of 3 daughters, and her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) and how he finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). In the recent episodes, viewers recently witnessed the entry of a new character Arjun played by Varun Kasturia, who is Mohini’s daughter, Nia’s (Garvita Sadhwani) best friend.

“My character, Arjun, is very different from what I have played in the past and I hope the audience will love this new addition to the Main Hoon Aparajita family,” he concluded.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

20230313-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vicky, Katrina to ring in New Year at Jawai in Rajasthan

    Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah-starrer ‘Maarrich’ to hit screens on Dec...

    Kamakshi Rai on her debut indie music video ‘Thodi Si Dua’

    IANS Review: ‘The Whistleblower’: Good performances elevate this smouldering crime drama...