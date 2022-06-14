ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun, Kiara, Anil take Mumbai Metro amidst ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ promotions

NewsWire
0
5

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were seen racing against time as they took the Mumbai Metro to save time from traffic amid the promotions of their upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

On Tuesday, while shooting for a reality show in FilmCity in Mumbai, the three actors decided to ditch their cars to commute.

After wrapping the shoot for ‘Superstar Singer 2’ in Goregaon, the actors had to reach Dahisar to be on the sets of a Marathi show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. So, to save time and beat the peak hour traffic, they took the Metro.

A clip shows Varun standing while Anil and Kiara are seen sitting in the Metro. Varun is heard saying that the Mumbai Metro has been maintained well and made very nice.

Directed by Raj Mehta, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is slated to release in theatres on June 24. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor.

20220614-174404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My wife and I have been together since I was 15,...

    Vishnu Manchu’s next film titled ‘Ginna’

    Akash Khurana: I have waited for 37 years to work with...

    ‘RRR’ makers to release film in over 1,000 multiplexes across the...