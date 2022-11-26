ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun, Kriti-starrer ‘Bhediya’ rakes in Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy ‘Bhediya’ has minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one.

A statement released by the makers read: “Creature Comedy #Bhediya opened to 12.06 crores gross box office worldwide on Friday, Day One.”

“The film grew substantially by Friday evening, displaying a fantastic upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 per cent growth over Friday morning, amidst positive reviews & word of mouth.”

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, released on Friday. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

The film is set in Arunachal Pradesh. A young man named Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends look for answers to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

20221126-141003

