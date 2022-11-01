ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Varun on ‘Bhediya’: This is the wildest character I have played

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has gone through rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man slowly turning into a mythical wolf, says his latest character in the upcoming creature comedy from ‘Bhediya’ is the wildest character he has ever played.

Varun says, “I agreed to do Bhediya after hearing just the one line idea. I’ve never wanted to let go of the film ever since, and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done Stree earlier and was very hands-on with the whole process.”

“My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. ‘Bhediya’ is the most important addition to that endeavour”.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’.

A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25.

20221101-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Speculation abounds on ‘Radhe Shyam’ climax

    Ajay, Kajol wish Nysa as daughter turns 18

    Anya Singh’s ‘dream’ of working with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti has...

    Third look of Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ out