The third installment of actors Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha’s comedy film ‘Fukrey’ is all set to hit the big screen on September 7 on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

‘Fukrey 3’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Varun took to Twitter to express his excitement: “A Film Which is truly special to me. A Film I started my journey with. A Character which is synonym to my Name! ‘Choocha’ Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath Milte hai 7th Sep’23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! #fukrey3 #choochaisback.”

The first installment was released in 2013 and ‘Fukrey Returns’ released in 2017.

The film revolves around four friends Honey, Choocha, Lalli and a lady gangster Bholi Punjaban.

