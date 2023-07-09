INDIA

Varun says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

NewsWire
0
0

  As his film ‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21, actor Varun Dhawan revealed who has created ‘Bawaal’ (chaos) in his life but it’s hilarious and adorable.

Talking during the press conference amid the presence of global media, Varun said: “For me it has to be my dog Joey. Usne sabse zyada Bawaal kiya mhai mere zindagi main because he wakes up at 6 in the morning. So I have to wake up too no matter when I sleep.”

He funnily added: “Kabhi bhi susi kardega, potty kardega. So I got used to cleaning this. I didn’t know I’d become an actor and make films and do all this. This was a grounding moment for me. “

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will release on Prime Video on July 21.

2023070936483

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    29 killed after bus plunges off cliff in Mexico

    AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient...

    PM should apologise for not honouring commitments to Telangana: KTR

    Param Bir moves SC seeking CBI probe in ‘abuse’ of position...